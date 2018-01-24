Blue light blocking technology aims to help people get better sleep

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The latest tech trend has nothing to do with socializing or keeping you organized or even playing games. It's all about helping you catch some zzz's.

Most of us truly appreciate the beauty of a good night's sleep -- even if we don't get it very often.

And for a lot us, there's a colorful problem complicating our efforts to strive for more slumber -- blue light from all our technology.

And experts say we need to block it.

Amber Caudle says she was struggling nightly, unable to get to sleep when she turned to blue light blocking technology.

“I have blue screen blockers on all my electronic devices—day/night bulbs, night light bulbs in my bedroom at night. And then I also have some blue light blocker glasses.”

Research shows blue lights, most often emitted by electronics and energy efficient light bulbs, can throw off the body's biological clock. That can potentially wreak havoc on your sleep patterns.

“In today's day and age where light pollution is everywhere, in particular with smartphones and laptops and TVs, these wavelengths are causing problems.”

But it doesn't stop at sleep.

The American Medical Association issued a warning report that 'night-time lighting' has 'potential carcinogenic effects related to melatonin suppression’ and that other diseases can be exacerbated by messing with circadian rhythm including obesity, diabetes, and depression.

Sleep expert Dr. Nate Watson says people are getting proactive.

“There's a number of things that people have tried to block blue light wavelengths in order to sleep better.”

In addition to the special light bulbs and glasses, there are apps you can download and many major smartphones now come with built-in blue blocker settings.

Doctor Watson says there's evidence reducing blue wavelengths can facilitate sleep onset.

So, what does he think of the tech?

“These blue wavelength-blocking apps and products are another way to tackle this problem.

However, not all the research is positive.

One study shows there's not enough evidence to claim blue blocking glasses work.

But Amber says for her they've definitely helped.

While blue light blocking techniques may help you sleep better, Dr. Watson also strongly encourages positive habits:

A consistent bedtime routine

Limiting caffeine after 2 p-m

A cool, dark, quiet sleep environment

Good luck!