Blue Water Bridge construction requires closing one side of bridge this summer

(WXYZ) — Drivers who use the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron to go to and from Canada will deal with construction this summer.

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited said it will complete maintenance on the westbound span of the Blue Water Bridge starting on July 5.

The work will require closing the westbound span of the bridge to traffic, and both directions of traffic will share the eastbound span of the bridge from the U.S. to Canada.

Construction will start July 5 and last through Oct. 23.

The FBCL said to reduce traffic impacts, one lane will be reserved for westbound traffic entering the U.S. and two lanes will be available for eastbound traffic heading into Canada.

Also, the bridge will have:

