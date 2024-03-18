Blue Water Bridge construction will resume May 29, closing eastbound side of the bridge

Construction on the Blue Water Bridge will resume in May and will require closing one side of the bridge for a few months.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, maintenance on the eastbound span of the bridge will run between May 29 and October. Last year, crews conducted work on the westbound side of the bridge.

During construction, the eastbound span of the bridge, and both directions of traffic will use the westbound span of the bridge.

To reduce impacts on traffic, one outgoing lane will be reserved for eastbound traffic heading into Canada and then will become two lanes after the center span. One outgoing lane will be reserved for traffic heading into the U.S. and then will become two lanes after the center span.

During construction, wide loads will be restricted to less than 10 feet, and dedicated lanes for commuter pass holders and buses cannot be accommodated.

