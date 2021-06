PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Blue Water Bridge temporarily closed Tuesday morning due to a suspicious container.

Officials say that around 7:36 a.m, a suspicious container was found near the train tracks and the scenic turnout north of the bridge.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene to examine it and determined it was not suspicious. The package was found to be a mechanical device.

The bridge has fully reopened.