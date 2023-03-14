Blue Water Bridge tolls to go up 25 cents starting April 1

(WXYZ) — Canadian currency toll rates at the Blue Water Bridge will be going up starting next month.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the Canadian rate for eastbound traffic on the Blue Water Bridge heading into Canada from the U.S. will increase by 25 cents for all vehicles and extra axles.

Based on the average daily exchange rate, the toll rates below will be in effect starting April 1 and running through Sept. 30, 2023.

Passenger vehicle rates will increase to $4 (CAD) per trip.

Extra axles will increase to $4 (CAD) per trip.

Trucks and buses will increase to $4.50 (CAD) per trip.

MDOT announced the parity policy in 2016, and the Canadian rate for eastbound traffic is reviewed and adjusted April 1 and Oct. 1 of each year. The rate adjustments are rounded to the nearest 25 cents and calcuated based on the prior six-month average daily exchange rates between the U.S. and Canadian currencies.

The Blue Water Bridge also said it is enrolling commerical and commuter customers in the EDGE Pass program, which will give customers a discounted toll rate and dedicated toll lane.

In January, it was announced that rates at both the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel were going up. The rate for going to Windsor is $5.50 and coming back it's $6.75. CTV reports the rate increased 25 cents with the new year.

If you're taking the bridge, the cost of going from the U.S. to Canada is $7 for passenger vehicles, up from $6 last year,

A letter posted on the Detroit International Bridge Company website from President Dan Stamper said they have invested $100 million in the bridge over the last five years. Stamper said that includes replacing the bridge road deck, guard rail, curbs and lighting upgrades.

