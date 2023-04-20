Bluey live show, Luke Combs and Earth Day cleanup events happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Musical performances are among things to do in metro Detroit this weekend. Luke Combs, The Dramatics and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will all be performing.

Bluey's live show will happen at Fox Theatre, and cleanup events are happening in Detroit to celebrate Earth Day.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!



Friday 7 p.m., Saturday at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Heeler family is bringing a show to families in Detroit. The animated preschool series will bring entertainment to people of all ages. The show will feature puppetry, live actors and "iconic sets." People attending the Saturday show are encouraged to arrive early due to other events happening at the same time in the area.

Detroit Earth Day cleanup events



Several times Saturday and Sunday

Various locations

Cleanup events are taking place in Detroit this weekend in honor of Earth Day. The Detroit Parks Coalition and the Detroit River Coalition have partnered in planning events to beautify Detroit's parks and get rid of waste near the Detroit River. Volunteers are being told to dress appropriately for the weather. More information can be found on DPC's and DRC'swebsites.

Handcrafters Spring Fling



Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Detroit Livonia Novi at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia

The 44th annual Spring Fling handcrafters event gives people a chance to buy gifts, garden art, seasonal decor and fashion all in one place. During Friday's event, there will be "Sip & Shop" from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, "Mimosas/ Bloody Mary's" will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say there will be hourly door prize raffles.

Hollywood Rocks



Friday 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 p.m.

Orchestra Hall at 3711 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be performing "iconic songs from memorable movies" this weekend. The two-hour show features music from Elvis, The Beatles, The Who and films like "A Star is Born," "Tommy," "Bohemian Rhapsody, "Back to the Future," and more.

Luke Combs World Tour



Saturday 5 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

Country singer and songwriter writer Luke Combs is bringing his world tour to Ford Field in Detroit. Special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb will also be on the tour. Doors open Saturday at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 5:45 p.m.

North End Neighborhood youth bike and walking tour



Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bennet Playground at 444 Smith Street in Detroit

Youth and their families are invited on a bike and walking tour of the North End. The tour, led by the City of Detroit Planning and Development Department, takes participants on a tour that's a part of the North End Neighborhood Framework Plan. People can choose either the walking or bike tour. The walking tour focuses on local history and stories. The bike tour centers around the streetscape design while including activities.

The Dramatics



Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel in Detroit

The Dramatics are performing this weekend at Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel. The show will feature L.J. Reynolds as a special guest.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.