Board of Canvassers approves abortion rights, voter rights petitions for November ballot

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Board of Canvassers has voted to certify the abortion rights petition and voter rights petition, officially placing them on the November ballot.

It comes one day after the Michigan Supreme Court ordered the board to certify both petitions.

Both petitions were certified with a 4-0 vote. Cheers erupted in the gallery after each motion was certified.

The Promote the Vote petition will be designated Proposal 2, and the Reproductive Freedom for All petition will be designated as Proposal 3 on the November ballot.

Previously, the board already approved the designation for proposal numbers and for the 100-word summaries that will appear on the ballot, but originally they voted 2-2 against certifying the proposals. The proposals needed three votes to be certified.

"There was never any doubt in my mind after the court spoke, and that was do what was requested of us," Board Chair Tony Daunt, a Republican, said.

The abortion rights petition language will read:

"Proposal 22-3

A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy; allow state to prohibit abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility;

Allow state to prohibit abortion after fetal viability unless needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment; and invalidate all state laws that conflict with this amendment.

Should this proposal be adopted?

[ ] YES

[ ] NO"

The Promote the Vote petition language will read:

"Proposal 22-2

A proposal to authorize additional absentee voting provisions, early in-person voting, and donations to fund elections; and add current legal requirements for voter identification and post-election audits and canvasses to the Michigan Constitution

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;

Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require 9 days of early in-person voting; • Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.



Should this proposal be adopted?

[ ] YES [ ] NO"

