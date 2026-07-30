Boat explosion at gas pump in Macomb County injures several people

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said several people were injured after a boat explosion and fire in Harrison Township.

Around 1:10 p.m., the sheriff's office received the notification of the explosion and fire at the Tow Boat USA gas pumps on South River Rd.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and other agencies responded immediately.

Thankfully, the doc hands and Tow Boat USA employees were able to assist passengers off the boat and away from the scene.

Several individuals were injured in the explosion, and at least three people were transported to local hospitals for additional treatment.

Right now, they are investigating the cause of the explosion, but they said they believe no foul play was involved.