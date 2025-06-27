Boaters from Canada reminded to report entry for Jobbie Nooner, CBP warns

(WXYZ) — Ahead of the annual Jobbie Nooner gathering on Gull Island in Lake St. Clair, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is warning boaters from Canada to report their entry.

The annual event draws thousands from around Michigan and even some from Canada as they gather in northern Lake St. Clair.

The U.S. Border said that operators of boats arriving from a foreign port or place are required to report their arrival to CBP immediately upon landing in the U.S.

“If you do not follow the reporting requirements and enter the United States illegally, you will be prosecuted, and your vessel will be seized.” said U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Morris.

While CBP is telling people to use the CBP ROAM app, boaters may also report their arrival to the CBP office nearest to their point of entry via telephone.