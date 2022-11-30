Watch Now
Bob Marley immersive experience to land in US next year

Alex Brenner/AP
Images of the late reggae pioneer Bob Marley appear at the press launch for the exhibit "Bob Marley One Love Experience" at the Saatchi Gallery in London on Feb. 2, 2022. The multi-room exhibit will open at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Jan. 27. The 15,000-square foot experience includes previously unseen photographs, concert videos, lyric sheets, rare memorabilia and art that highlight Marley’s influence. (Alex Brenner via AP)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Nov 30, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — A massive immersive experience celebrating Bob Marley is heading for its U.S. premiere early next year, complete with photographs, lots of music and even a pair of the reggae giant's footwear.

The multi-room exhibit "Bob Marley: One Love Experience" will open in Los Angeles on Jan. 27 at Ovation Hollywood, following runs in London and Toronto.

The 15,000-square foot experience includes previously unseen photographs, concert videos, lyric sheets, rare memorabilia like guitars and soccer jerseys and art that highlight Marley's influence.

There are also a Marley-branded jukebox and a few foosball tables.

