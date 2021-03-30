Bobby Ferguson asks for prison release citing Kilpatrick commutation

(WXYZ) — Bobby Ferguson, a Detroit contractor who was convicted in the same federal corruption case that sent former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to jail, is asking a court for compassionate relief from jail.

What about Bobby? Ferguson's family says he deserves commutation too

Ferguson is a longtime friend of Kilpatrick. He was convicted on public corruption charges back in 2013, sentenced to 21 years behind bars for racketeering, extortion and fraud. Prosecutors said Kilpatrick steered bids to his friend, and the two shared in the profits.

Like Kilpatrick, Ferguson did not accept responsibility or show remorse when he was sentenced nearly 8 years ago.

In the motion asking for Ferguson's sentence to be converted to time served, attorneys for Ferguson cite the commutation of Kilpatrick's sentence by former President Donald Trump as a reason for freeing Ferguson.

They write:

Mr. Ferguson’s sentence was too long as compared with his co-defendant, Kwame Kilpatrick, and with other defendants convicted of similar crimes. Indeed, the commutation of Mr. Kilpatrick’s sentence by the Executive Branch, from 28 years to 8 years, amplifies the “extraordinary and compelling reasons” to grant Mr. Ferguson’s Motion for Compassionate Release.



The also write:

In addition, Mr. Ferguson has been a model prisoner and his release would not pose a danger to the community. Again, the fact that Mr. Kilpatrick is now a free man and Mr. Ferguson still has to serve 10 more years is a sentencing disparity (created entirely by the Executive) that cannot be countenanced by this Honorable Court.



Ferguson's attorneys say their client has a number of health conditions that increase his risk if exposed to COVID-19. You can read their entire motion below: