Bobcat Bonnie's Corktown location closing immediately, owner says

Bobcat Bonnie's is closing its flagship Corktown restaurant immediately, owner Matt Buskard announced on Tuesday.

It's the latest Bobcat Bonnie's location that has closed in the past year, with the locations in Ypsilanti and Clinton Township closing last year and the location in Wyandotte closing in January.

Buskard said in a statement that some of the Corktown staff members are moving to jobs in the Ferndale restaurant.

He said that they will continue to operate the Ferndale and Lansing locations.

Please go out and support your neighborhood small businesses. Thank you Corktown for a great 10 years!" Buskard said.