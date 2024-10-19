Bobcat Bonnie's reaches deal with employees after pickets in Ypsilanti, Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After Bobcat Bonnie’s employees in metro Detroit took their frustrations to the picket line this week, an agreement has been reached, owner Matt Buskard and Bobcats United announced Friday.

Workers at the Ypsilanti and Ferndale locations picketed Thursday in hopes of making their voices heard.

Bobcat Bonnie's Ypsilanti location closing, employees take to the picket line

Bobcat Bonnie's Ypsilanti location closing, employees take to the picket line

In Ypsilanti, employees said there were many issues including inconsistent scheduling, disrespect from management and bounced checks.

“Someone even told me it takes like 24 days to get their paycheck, which is unacceptable,” a former employee on the picket line told us on Thursday.

Employees said when they brought their concerns to the Bobcat Bonnie’s corporate team, they were notified that the restaurant was closing.

Workers in Ferndale also joined the picket line.

An agreement on severance pay was reached on Friday, Bobcats United said. Bobcats United encouraged Ferndale employees to return to stop picketing after the deal was reached.

Buskard released the following statement:

“Now that the picketing has concluded at the Bobcat Bonnie’s Ferndale location and we have an agreement, I want to thank the Bobcat United group for keeping things civil and professional while we negotiated a severance package for the impacted Ypsilanti workers. Going forward, the management team and I are dedicated to listening to all of our employees as we work together to create a fun and inviting dining experience for our guests. I am looking forward to implementing quite a few changes across the board at Bobcat Bonnie’s restaurants effective immediately. Your feedback will be very important to me. Please come have a meal soon at Bobcat Bonnie’s in Corktown, Ferndale, Grand Rapids, Wyandotte and Lansing so that you can meet our team where they are happiest -- on the job and making money.”

Bobcat United released the following statement: