Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled Detroit performance

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled are believed to have been found.

The bodies were found in Highland Park, city officials said.

Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31, were traveling together for a show on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 when it was canceled, Detroit police said. Their phones were shut off shortly after and no one could reach them.

It was unclear if the men made it to the planned location.

“The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us,” Michael McGinnis, commander of Major Crimes with the Detroit Police Department, previously told 7 Action News.

Kelly's mom told 7 Action News that she tracked the car they were in through OnStar and found the vehicle had been moved three times. The vehicle they were believed to be driving was recovered in Warren on Jan. 23, officials say.

Several law enforcement agencies were investigating Thursday afternoon at W. McNichols Road and Log Cabin Street in Highland Park. 7 Action News sent a crew to the scene and is working to learn more information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

