Bodies of missing Detroit rappers believed to been found in Highland Park

(WXYZ) — The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance was canceled in Detroit are believed to have been found.

Highland Park Police say the bodies were discovered in a vacant Highland Park apartment building on Thursday. But, at the moment they are not confirming the identity of the men to assure they get them right.

State police tweeted about the scene that took place on McNichols and Log Cabin saying the building is in poor condition and rat-infested making for slow progress.

Police from Detroit and Highland Park were seen conveying the busy scene. Their discovery comes after Lorrie Kemp, the mother of Armani Kelly, one of the three rappers missing, told 7 Action News that the car her son was in was found in Warren.

Police commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed a 15-year-old was taken into custody last week in connection with a missing car in Warren. The teen was questioned and released.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kemp said detectives have still not confirmed her son’s body was found.

Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens were supposed to perform at Louge 31 in Detroit on January 21 and when the show was reportedly canceled, the men were not heard from since.