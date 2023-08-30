Body cam footage shows Dearborn fire chief's arrest for alleged DUI

7 Action News has obtained body camera video showing the arrest of Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray for allegedly drinking and driving.

Police say Murray was driving dangerously early Tuesday morning along Telegraph Rd. in Dearborn Heights.

The body camera footage shows Murray refused a breathalyzer test and stumbled through a standard field sobriety test. He was eventually taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn, according to police.

The footage shows the moments leading up to the arrest of Murray.

"Anything to drink tonight?" the officer asks.

"Yeah, I've had a couple of beers for sure," Murray said.

"How many beers are a couple of beers?" the officer asked.

"Three or four," Murray said.

Police say Murray was doing about 15 mph over the speed limit and was allegedly weaving in the road.

In the body cam footage, Murray is put through a string of field sobriety tests.

Officers then attempt to give him a breathalyzer test.

"I feel like I just need to wait for a lawyer," he said.

Our Simon Shaykhet caught up with Murray leaving the police station after a 12-hour detox with a bandage on his arm, which could indicate a blood draw.

“Is there anything you want to say?" asked 7 Action News reporter Simon Shaykhet. "No thank you," Murray responded.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud released a statement saying, "Earlier this morning, the administration was notified of an incident involving our Fire Chief. We are taking this matter seriously. As facts become known, we will take the appropriate course of action."

Murray has been the fire chief since 2012 and joined the Dearborn Fire Department in 2004.

