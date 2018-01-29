Body discovered in burned vehicle on Detroit's southwest side

Light Snow
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a body was discovered in a burned vehicle on the city's southwest side this morning.
Police say the body was found after firefighters extinguished the car fire in the 100 block of Forman. We're told the victim is a male, age unknown.
The body was reportedly found in the trunk of the 1997 Toyota Tercel.
Fire was called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Monday.
An investigation is ongoing.
