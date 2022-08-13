Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at Belle Isle Park Friday night.

Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious.

Troopers said the Detroit Regional Communications Center was notified that a 17-year-old male was at the Hamtramck Police Department and told them that he stabbed and killed someone at Belle Isle. Troopers then went to the police department to meet with the suspect.

In the initial interview, information on the crime and its location were revealed. Troopers were then able to find the body.

Additional details were not immediately available Friday night. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

7 Action News will provide more information as we learn more.