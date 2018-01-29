Body found at Westland cemetery not related to normal operations, police say

1:46 PM, Jan 29, 2018
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - Detectives are investigating after a body was found Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Westland, police said.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery near Inkster Road and West Warren Street.

Police said the body was "not related to normal cemetery operations."

The body was located by a person who had been walking in the area, police added.

Police would not say whether there were any signs of foul play.

No other information is available at this time.

