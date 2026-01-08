Body found in river during search for missing man with autism in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A body was found in the Rouge River in Dearborn Heights during a search for a missing man with autism Thursday afternoon, city officials say.

The body was found around 3 p.m. in the water near Outer Drive and Hines Drive.

Law enforcement and community members were searching for 30-year-old Yousif Hassan Naim, who was last seen Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in Dearborn Heights near Warren Avenue and Ann Arbor Trail.

A search party was organized by Mayor Mo Baydoun and involved law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions, residents and city employees. They say more than 200 volunteers joined first responders with the search.

A drone helped locate the body, which was found face down in the water. The body has not been officially identified yet, but officials say it matches the description of Naim. Police do not expect foul play.

“So, we didn’t know the condition that he was found in, but when they said they found him, we were actually pretty happy. You’re in that time frame where you’re hopeful, so you hear he’s found, everybody started going back to their cars,” said Adam Hussein, who volunteered during the search.

The search for Naim was called off shortly after the body was found.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. While the outcome was certainly tragic, I am heartened by the massive community turnout of residents, employees, police officers, firefighters and neighboring law enforcement agencies who stepped up to help with the search,” Baydoun said in a statement.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the identity.

“We have assigned a victim advocate and will continue to support the family throughout this process, ensuring they receive the care and resources they need during this incredibly difficult time.” Dearborn Heights Police Chief Michael Guzowski said in a statement.

Anyone with information can call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770.