DETROIT (WXYZ) — A body was discovered in a trash can in Detroit, police said Thursday night.

The body was found on Omira Streeat near 8 Mile Road and I-75.

Information about the person including a gender has not yet been released.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. The Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP and Major Crimes at 313-596-2240.