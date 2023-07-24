Body found in vehicle; I-96 eastbound at Livernois closed

(WXYZ) — I-96 eastbound at Livernois is closed after a body was discovered in a vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say an MDOT courtesy patrol pulled behind the vehicle Monday afternoon after they saw a body in the car.

An investigation is underway.

07/24/2023 at 12:30 PM

E I 96/ Joy, Detroit

MDOT courtesy patrol pulled behind a vehicle when they observed a dead body in the car. Special Investigation Section is on the way. More as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/vmRnyMCzWr — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) July 24, 2023

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

