Body found inside Detroit cemetery, homicide team investigating

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a body was found inside a cemetery on the city's west side Thursday.

The body was found at Mount Hazel Cemetery near Lahser Road and Clarita Street.

Detroit Police Capt. Marcus Thirkill provides details in the video player below:

RAW VIDEO: Detroit police hold news conference on body found in cemetery

Officials said a citizen visiting a deceased loved one at the cemetery found a dead person there and called police.

The person has not yet been identified, but Detroit Police Capt. Marcus Thirkill said the body appears to be a Black male with a youthful appearance. The person was wearing gloves and a ski mask, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police are also working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner and family to identify the body.

No additional details have been released. 7 News Detroit will provide additional details as we learn more.

