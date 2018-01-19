Body found inside Detroit home after fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police and fire are investigating after a body was found inside a home following a fire on the city's east side.

According police, the fire started in an abandoned home early Friday morning on Liberal near Gratiot and 7 Mile.

We're told the home had no windows, but some clothing and items that indicated someone may have been squatting there.

Police say the body was found on the second floor, badly decomposed. They believe the person did not die as a result of the fire and appears to have been there for a very long time.