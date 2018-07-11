Body found on Detroit's west side in vacant home

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police are on the scene after a landlord discovered a man’s body inside a home this morning.

DPD and Detroit Fire Arson investigators say the house is on the 2000 block of Fenmore on the city's northwest side.

A former tenant says he moved out of the home on Monday, and it was only vacant for 2 days. Since the discovery, neighbors tell Action News they are stunned given how safe the neighborhood is.

So far, detectives have not said if the body has been identified. Neighbors say they also believe a fire may have been set inside the home.

