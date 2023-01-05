Body found partially buried behind Detroit home; FBI assisting police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are investigating after a body was found partially buried in the backyard of a home on the city's east side.

The discovery was made Wednesday on E. Hildale Street near Van Dyke Avenue.

Police say they found the body partially buried. The victim's identity as well as what led up to the incident are unknown at this time.

The FBI is assisting the Detroit Police Department's homicide unit.

Additional details weren't immediately available. 7 Action News is working to learn more information.