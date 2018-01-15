Body found wrapped in plastic, Rockwood police treating case as homicide

(WXYZ) - Rockwood police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found wrapped in plastic inside a home over the weekend.

Police say they believe the body had been locked in a bedroom for nearly two weeks.

The woman's boyfriend is being questioned in connection to the death. Police say he is not cooperating with the investigation.

The gruesome discovery was made at a home in the 22600 block of Candace St. around 12:20 on Sunday morning.

Neighbors called 911 when a frantic man started knocking on their door, talking about a gunman inside his home.

Police say the story about a gunman was false.