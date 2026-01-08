Body of 19-year-old man found in Pontiac; detectives investigating as homicide

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 19-year-old Warren man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in Pontiac earlier this week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us.

We're told that the body of Cornelius Traves Murphy Jr. was found in a field in the 100 block of N. Jessie on Wednesday morning (Jan. 7).

The Waterford Regional Fire Department got to the scene after a 911 caller stated that the man was not breathing. The first responders found that he had been shot in the chest.

Detectives believe the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Anyone with information about the shooting, including potential witnesses, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp. The organization is offering up to $2,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest in this case.