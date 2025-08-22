Body of man found in West Bloomfield Township lake in July positively identified

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities have identified the body of a man who was found in a West Bloomfield Township lake last month.

A man’s body was found in Pine Lake on July 29. Someone saw a body floating in the lake and called authorities.

On Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said forensic laboratory analysts positively identified the body as 30-year-old Alfonce Capone.

Unidentified body found in Pine Lake

Investigators said Capone was last seen alive on July 27 around 11 p.m. by his mother at an apartment they shared in Southfield.

According to the sheriff’s office, Capone’s mother reported him missing to Southfield police on Aug. 13. The next day, sheriff’s office investigators asked the mother for any of her son’s personal items for DNA testing. The mother told them he had taken all of his person items with him. Investigators later found some items including a bottle of lotion and sent that to the forensic lab for testing.

Capone’s identity was confirmed on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office and Southfield police are investigating the death. They’re awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

Anyone who saw Capone between July 27 and July 29 or has information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-959-4940.

