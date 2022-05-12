Missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster believed to be dead, police sources say

(WXYZ) — CORRECTION: Body of Zion Foster not found, search to eventually begin at location where body is believed to be buried, police sources say

Police sources say missing 17-year-old Zion Foster is believed to be dead, according to multiple police sources.

The Eastpointe teen was last seen in January of this year. Officials say she was last seen with Jaylin Blazier, who is Foster’s cousin through marriage.

According to police sources, a confession led to an area where they believe the body is deeply buried.

A news conference is set for this afternoon in Lenox Township, police sources say.

This is a breaking story, stay with 7 Action News for updates throughout the day.

