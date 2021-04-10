Watch
Body of missing woman, 30, recovered from the River Raisin

Police lights
Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 10, 2021
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The body of 30-year-old Jessica Fox, of Adrian, was recovered Thursday from the River Raisin in Raisin Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Fox was reported missing by family on March 22. She was last seen on March 21 in Tecumseh, Michigan.

An extensive search led to the recovery of Fox's body. The circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation.

An autopsy by the Lenawee County Medical Examiner was done on April 10. The results of that autopsy have not yet been released.

If you have information about Fox's death, contact Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

