Watch
News

Actions

Body-worn camera program OK'd for Oakland County deputies

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Oakland County Sheriff's Office logo
Oakland County Sheriff's Office logo
Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigating indecent exposure
Posted at 10:56 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 10:56:56-04

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Oakland County commissioners have approved implementation of a body-worn camera system for sheriff's deputies. A resolution for the 1,000-unit program unanimously was adopted this week.

The total cost is estimated at around $3.1 million for the first five years and includes equipment, maintenance and system operation. The county, north and northwest of Detroit, is expected to seek grants to help fund the program. Commissioner Janet Jackson sponsored the resolution and says "body-worn cameras bring additional state-of-the-art policing techniques to the sheriff's office, and they will go a long way in improving trust between officers and the public."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!