The Shelby Township Police Department is praising an officer for rescuing a father and young child from a burning condo early Monday morning.

Dispatch received a 911 call about a house fire around 3:56 a.m. in the area of 22 Mile and M-53.

You can see the bodycam video of the rescue below

Bodycam shows Shelby Township officer rescue dad & 4-year-old from burning condo

Officer Nikkel, a three-year veteran of the department, arrived on scene first within two minutes. After entering the garage, he encountered heavy smoke from the residence.

A woman at the scene said that her husband and 4-year-old child were still inside trapped. Nikkel then entered the home, but was forced to exit because of the smoke.

However, he went back inside the home, crawling on his hands and knees, and located the father and child and escorted them out.

"Officer Nikkel's actions are a true testament to the courage, dedication, and selflessness that define the men and women of the Shelby Township Police Department. When faced with an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation, he didn't hesitate to put himself in harm's way to help save the lives of a father and his young son. His decision to reenter that burning home, despite the dangerous conditions, speaks volumes about his character and his commitment to protecting others. I could not be more proud of Officer Nikkel and the actions he took that morning. His actions remind us that it takes tremendous courage to act when lives are on the line. We are fortunate to have him serving our community," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said in a statement.

