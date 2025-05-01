Warren police officers are being credited with saving the life of a man who was attempting to take his own life by jumping onto I-696 last month.

If you are experiencing any mental health-related distress, you can reach the suicide & crisis lifeline by dialing 988

According to police, dispatch received multiple calls around 6:55 p.m. on Easter Sunday – April 20 – for a man preparing to jump onto the freeway.

See the bodycam video below

Bodycam video shows Warren officers save man who wanted to jump onto I-696 from overpass

Officers arrived and found the 32-year-old man sitting on top of the safety fence on the Groesbeck overpass over I-696.

As officers spoke to the man, he said he wanted to commit suicide by jumping on the freeway.

Officers then used de-escalation techniques and stayed in contact with the man, who was struggling with mental illness.

While the conversation was going on, other officers positioned themselves to bring the man off the fence.

However, he began to slide down the fence as officers moved to secure him. Eventually, officers were able to physically pull him away from the ledge and lower him to safety without incident.

