Boil water advisories lifted in Commerce Township and Walled Lake; Novi's still in effect

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Boil water advisories that were issued earlier this week for Commerce Township and Walled Lake have been lifted, Oakland County officials said.

Boil water advisories were issued for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi Monday evening. Residents in Commerce Township and Walled Lake no longer need to boil water before using for consumption.

The boil water advisory in Novi remains in effect.

The advisories came after storms caused damage and power outages in metro Detroit and was put in place as a precaution.

A statement from the Oakland County Water Resources commissioner earlier this week said, "A loss of pressure due to a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station has been identified as the reason for the boil water notice."

More information on the boil water advisory in Novi can be found on the city’s website. Oakland County’s website has more information on boil water advisories.

