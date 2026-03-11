Boil water advisories lifted in Novi and Walled Lake following water main break

(WXYZ) — The boil water advisories in Novi and Walled Lake have now been lifted following a 48-inch water main break on 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills early Saturday morning.

The Great Lakes Water Authority announced on Wednesday morning that the second set of water quality tests have come back clear and lifted the advisories.

Crews are continuing to work on the original site as well as replace 60 additional feet of main that's west of the break site; both replacements should be done by March 15, GLWA says.

“I want to thank the residents and businesses of Novi and Walled Lake for the patience as we work to first return water service and then lift the boil water advisories caused by the break on our 14 mile water main,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, Chief Executive Officer, GLWA, in a statement. “You have not received the service from GLWA that you deserve or require and for that I am sincerely sorry. The number and frequency of breaks on this water main are unacceptable, and we are committed to developing a comprehensive and long-term solution to help avoid future catastrophic failures of this water main.”

For more information, click here.