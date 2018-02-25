Boil water advisory for Livonia lifted

9:24 AM, Feb 25, 2018
2 hours ago
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - The boil water advisory for the City of Livonia has been lifted.

The Great Lakes Water Authority, after two rounds of testing, says there is no bacterial contamination from the loss of water pressure due to a series of water main breaks.

Residents can now resume normal water use.

