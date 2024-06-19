Boil water advisory issued for portion of Livonia

(WXYZ) — Livonia has issued a boil water alert for part of the city after low water pressure was reported this morning.

The part of the city impacted is Seven Mile south to Joy, Wayne Road east to Inkster.

The city says the drop in pressure was caused by a mechanical malfunction with a valve. A contractor will be coming out to work on the valve. The city notes this is not an issue with Great Lakes Water Authority supplied water.

During this boil water advisory, water cannot be consumed and must be brought to a boil for at least one minute and cooled before use. The city says boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

The city will send out a notice once the advisory is lifted.

