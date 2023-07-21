Boil water advisory issued for some residents of Hamburg Twp., Brighton Twp. and Green Oak Twp.

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Livingston Community Water Authority system customers in Hamburg Township, Brighton Township and Green Oak Township.

According to the LCWA, damage from lightning strikes on Thursday caused the water level in the tower to lower and pressure to drop to less than 20 psi.

Repairs were reportedly made, but customers are being advised to boil their water for the next 72 hours until tests are finished.

While under a boil water advisory, customers are advised to use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until otherwise notified.