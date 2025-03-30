Boil Water Advisory issued in Highland Park due to low water pressure

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Due to low water pressure, the city of Highland Park issued a Boil Water advisory late Saturday night.
The city announced the advisoryon Facebook, recommending the following measures:
- DO NOT drink tap water without boiling it first.
- Boil water for one minute, then let it cool before using.
- Or use bottled water instead.
- Use boiled or bottled water for:
- Drinking
- Preparing baby formula
- Making ice
- Brushing teeth
- Washing dishes
- Preparing food
No timeline for the conclusion of this advisory has been posted by the city, but they said that residents can stay updated by calling 313-865-1876 or checking this link.