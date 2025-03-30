Watch Now
Boil Water Advisory issued in Highland Park due to low water pressure

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Due to low water pressure, the city of Highland Park issued a Boil Water advisory late Saturday night.

The city announced the advisoryon Facebook, recommending the following measures:

  • DO NOT drink tap water without boiling it first.
  • Boil water for one minute, then let it cool before using.
  • Or use bottled water instead.
  • Use boiled or bottled water for:
  • Drinking
  • Preparing baby formula
  • Making ice
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing dishes
  • Preparing food

No timeline for the conclusion of this advisory has been posted by the city, but they said that residents can stay updated by calling 313-865-1876 or checking this link.

