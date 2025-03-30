Boil Water Advisory issued in Highland Park due to low water pressure

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Due to low water pressure, the city of Highland Park issued a Boil Water advisory late Saturday night.

The city announced the advisoryon Facebook, recommending the following measures:



DO NOT drink tap water without boiling it first.

Boil water for one minute, then let it cool before using.

Or use bottled water instead.

Use boiled or bottled water for:

Drinking

Preparing baby formula

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Preparing food

No timeline for the conclusion of this advisory has been posted by the city, but they said that residents can stay updated by calling 313-865-1876 or checking this link.