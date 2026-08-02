Boil Water Advisory issued in Village of Holly after water main break

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Village of Holly has issued a Boil Water Advisory after a recent water main break.

The advisory went in place at 5 p.m. EST on Saturday, after a high-pressure water main break happened on Quick Road, west of North Holly Rd. We're told that water customers in the immediate area of Quick Rd. will have no water until the break is restored.

"Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and allowed to cool before use. Bottled water may also be used," said police chief Jerry Narsh in a press release. "Tap water may continue to be used for bathing, showering, laundry, and general cleaning. Care should be taken to avoid swallowing the water while bathing or showering."

The village will notified residents when the advisory is lifted, with no timeline given as the Village Department of Public Works addresses the issue.