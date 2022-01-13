Boil Water Advisory lifted for Novi, Commerce, and Walled Lake

(WXYZ) — The Boil Water Advisory for Novi, Commerce, and Walled Lake has been lifted according to Novi Police.

They say GLWA Field Service Crews and contractors working on the 14 Mile water main repair were able to isolate the leak, drain the work site, and identify repair solutions.

Novi Police is asking residents and businesses to turn their water faucets on slowly and to run the water for at least five minutes to flush the pipes.

Repairs should be completed by the end of Jan. 17 barring any complications. Police say once the leak repair is completed, it will take at least one week for the line to be returned to full service.

It is also anticipated that two-way traffic should be restored on 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills by the end of next week.