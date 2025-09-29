Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boil water notices reissued for Walled Lake and Commerce Township after last week's water main break

The City of Novi is dealing with a water main break on Thursday morning, which has caused nearby schools to close and boil water advisories to be issued.
Schools close after water main break in Novi; boil water advisories issued
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A water main break that happened last Thursday in Novi is still causing issues for people in Oakland County.

A precautionary boil water notice has been reissued for both Walled Lake and Commerce Township.

Residents in Wixom and parts of Novi are also being asked to boil their water.

Water was gushing into the street when the break happened last week at 14 Mile just west of M-5.

Work continues on Novi water main break

