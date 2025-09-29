Boil water notices reissued for Walled Lake and Commerce Township after last week's water main break

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A water main break that happened last Thursday in Novi is still causing issues for people in Oakland County.

A precautionary boil water notice has been reissued for both Walled Lake and Commerce Township.

Residents in Wixom and parts of Novi are also being asked to boil their water.

Water was gushing into the street when the break happened last week at 14 Mile just west of M-5.

