Bomb found at Chelsea gas station and safely removed

CHELSESA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A bomb was safely removed from a gas station in Chelsea Friday morning, police say.

The explosive device was found at the Speedway gas station on Main Street near Old US Highway 12. Chelsea police said the department received a call around 7:30 a.m. from the gas station about a possible pipe bomb on the property.

When officers arrived, they found an item that resembled an explosive device and blocked off the area.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded and confirmed the item was an explosive device and removed it.

Chelsea police also worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Speedway.

Authorities are reminding anyone who comes across a suspicious package or a possible explosive device to not touch it, back up and call their local police department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chelsea Police Department at 734-475-9122, option 3 or option 7 for the anonymous tip line.