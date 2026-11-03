A bomb threat was called in to the polling location at Gibraltar Carlson High School, police said on Tuesday evening.

According to the Brownstown Township Police Department, the high school serves as the polling location for precincts 8 and 11.

See the latest information in the video below

Bomb threat called into polling location in Gibraltar; voting moved outside

Police said the building has been evacuated, and Browntown Township, Gilbraltar and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office are conducting a sweep out of an abundance of caution.

Voting has moved outside while officials conduct a sweep of the building.

Watch below: The latest Election Day news from 7 News Detroit

Voters across Michigan head to the polls for the Midterm Election

WXYZ

"We take all threats seriously. The safety of voters, election workers, and the integrity of the democratic process are of the utmost importance. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available," police said in a post.

