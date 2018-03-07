Bon Iver, the National headline 2018 MoPop Festival lineup in Detroit

10:20 AM, Mar 7, 2018
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Musician Bon Iver performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kevin Winter
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The lineup for the 2018 MoPop Festival in Detroit was released on Wednesday morning with Bon Iver as the headlining act for the summer festival.

It takes place on July 28 and 29 at Detroit's West Riverfront Park, and features a pretty big lineup.

On top of Bon Iver, the National, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, Vince Staples and more will perform at the festival.

Weekend tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and start at $99.50 for phase I before going up to $125 in phase II. Single day tickets start at $75 for Saturday or Sunday, and weekend 4-pack tickets are $380, all also on sale Friday, March 9.

Fee free tickets are available on March 9 at 10 a.m. at several locations in Michigan. Those locations can be found on the MoPop website.

For the entire lineup, click here

