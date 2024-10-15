Watch Now
News

Actions

Boo Bash in Parker's Alley returns with trick-or-treating in Downtown Detroit

ParkersAlley-BooBash-20231028-062.jpg
Bedrock
ParkersAlley-BooBash-20231028-062.jpg
Posted

(WXYZ) — Boo Bash in Parker's Alley is returning for its fourth year in Downtown Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The annual event, part of Bedrock's Decked out Detroit, will include trick-or-treating at Downtown Detroit businesses, face painting, games, crafts and much more.

It will take place in Parker's Alley – behind the Shinola Hotel – and at participating businesses along Woodward Ave., Grand River Ave., Library St. and Monroe St.

There will be kids programming from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with trick-or-treating, bag decorating, face painting, balloon twisting, mini pumpkin decorating and more.  

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be adult programming that includes a Tarot card reader, a pop-up bar and more.

There will also be a Scream Queens drag show and costume event at The Brakeman. Tickets cost $15 and the show is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Participating businesses for trick-or-treating include:

  • Hot Sam's Detroit
  • House of Pure Vin
  • Huddle Soft Serve
  • Le Labo
  • Madcap Coffee
  • Mister Dips
  • Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
  • Nike
  • Rebell Nell
  • Savage X Fenty
  • Sugar Factory
  • The Aroma Labs
  • Verizon Wireless
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Michigan U.S. Senate debate tonight on 7!