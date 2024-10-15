Boo Bash in Parker's Alley returns with trick-or-treating in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Boo Bash in Parker's Alley is returning for its fourth year in Downtown Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The annual event, part of Bedrock's Decked out Detroit, will include trick-or-treating at Downtown Detroit businesses, face painting, games, crafts and much more.
It will take place in Parker's Alley – behind the Shinola Hotel – and at participating businesses along Woodward Ave., Grand River Ave., Library St. and Monroe St.
There will be kids programming from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with trick-or-treating, bag decorating, face painting, balloon twisting, mini pumpkin decorating and more.
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be adult programming that includes a Tarot card reader, a pop-up bar and more.
There will also be a Scream Queens drag show and costume event at The Brakeman. Tickets cost $15 and the show is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Participating businesses for trick-or-treating include:
- Hot Sam's Detroit
- House of Pure Vin
- Huddle Soft Serve
- Le Labo
- Madcap Coffee
- Mister Dips
- Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
- Nike
- Rebell Nell
- Savage X Fenty
- Sugar Factory
- The Aroma Labs
- Verizon Wireless