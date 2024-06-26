'Book of Mormon,' 'Les Mis' & more part of Broadway in Detroit extras for 2024-2025

Broadway in Detroit will have eight shows coming to the city as extras for the 2024-25 Broadway in Detroit season, officials announced on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, they announced the seven shows that will be part of the Broadway in Detroit subscription season, with six of them being Detroit premieres.

The eight shows that are extras will be:



"Shrek The Musical" at the Fisher Theatre from Aug. 2-4, 2024

"Mean Girls" at the Fisher Theatre from Nov. 19-24, 2024

"Les Misérables" at the Fisher Theatre from Dec. 4-15, 2024

"Six" at the Fisher Theatre from Jan. 7-12, 2025

"Hadestown" at the Fisher Theatre from Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2025

"Clue" at the Fisher Theatre from Feb. 4-9, 2025

"Come From Away" at the Fisher Theatre from Feb. 11-16, 2025

"The Book of Mormon" at the Fisher Theatre from April 1-6, 2025

Tickets are on sale now for Shrek and Mean Girls, and Les Mis tickets go on sale July 19. Other on-sale dates will be announced in the future.

The seven shows coming to Detroit for the subscriber season are:



Moulin Rouge – Sept. 17 - Oct. 6, 2024 at the Detroit Opera House

Some Like It Hot – Oct. 1-13, 2024 at the Fisher Theatre

MJ The Musical – Oct. 23 - Nov. 3, 2024 at the Fisher Theatre

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical – Dec. 24, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025 at the Fisher Theatre

Parade – Feb. 25 - March 9, 2025 at the Fisher Theatre

Kimberly Akimbo – March 11-13, 2025 at the Fisher Theatre

The Wiz – June 17-29, 2025 at the Fisher Theatre

“Subscribers will no doubt be dancing in their seats and dazzled by the spectacular productions coming to Detroit. As always, our subscribers will have the opportunity to guarantee themselves seven incredible nights out, experiencing the very best of Broadway and we invite you all to join us for this must-see season as it is certainly not one to be missed!” Broadway in Detroit General Manager Jamie Budgett said in a statement.