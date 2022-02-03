Bookstock 2022 returning to Laurel Park Place in May

(WXYZ) — Bookstock, the biggest used book and media sale in metro Detroit, is returning after a two-year absence in 2022.

The event will run May 15-22 at Laurel Park lace in Livonia, with deals on used books and media.

There will also be a Best of Bookstock outdoor tent for customers who prefer an outdoor experience.

Proceeds from the event go to literacy and education projects in the City of Detroit, as well as Oakland and Wayne counties, and several counties in Northern Michigan.

Neal Rubin from The Detroit News is the honorary chairperson, and Alycia Meriweather, the deputy superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, will serve as honorary chancellor.

The presale will kick off Sunday, May 15 at 8:15 a.m., and there is a $20 admission charge for the pre-sale only, which runs through 11 a.m.

In all, they expect around 300,000 or more gently-used books, DVDs, CDs, audio books and more.

On Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, Bookstock will celebrate teachers with 50% off for all teachers with a valid ID.