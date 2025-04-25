Bookstock returns to Laurel Park Place in Livonia from April 27 - May 4

Bookstock – metro Detroit's biggest used book and media sale – is returning starting Sunday in Livonia and going through May 4.

Over more than two decades, Bookstock has distributed more than $3.2 million to literacy and education projects across metro Detroit.

The presale kicks off Sunday, April 27 at 8:15 a.m. and the presale runs through 11 a.m. There is a $25 admission charge for the presale only. It takes place at Laurel Park Place in Livonia.

Organizers say this year there are nearly 400,000 gently-used books, DVDs, CDs, books on top and vinyl records.

The sale will continue through Sunday May 4, running Sundays, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.

There will also be special discounts throughout the week. Tuesday, April 29 and Wednesday, April 30 will be 50% off to all teachers with a valid ID from 2— 7 p.m. On Tuesday at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, May 1, shoppers are invited to bring a Bookstock bag from a previous year and receive 20% off.